Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Price Target Raised to C$115.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$102.00 to C$115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of MEQ stock traded down C$0.34 on Tuesday, hitting C$104.25. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. Mainstreet Equity has a 12 month low of C$62.98 and a 12 month high of C$104.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$974.22 million and a PE ratio of 15.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$90.12.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$39.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mainstreet Equity will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mainstreet Equity

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

