MANTRA DAO Market Capitalization Achieves $37.13 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 6th. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $37.13 million and $9.28 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00060239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.67 or 0.00927216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00046030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OM is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 311,666,986 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

