Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will announce $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.20 billion. Marathon Oil posted sales of $272.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 308.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year sales of $4.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%.

MRO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research raised Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,667 shares of company stock worth $1,926,896 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 600.0% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRO traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.21. The stock had a trading volume of 18,122,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,132,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $14.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.79%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

