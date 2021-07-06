Marcel Gani Sells 3,000 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total value of $825,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marcel Gani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total value of $86,520.06.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total value of $79,047.78.

Shares of SEDG stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.92. 26,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,479. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.68. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.84 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.