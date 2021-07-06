Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. develops environmentally safe bio-based products. The Company specializes in the discovery, development, and marketing of natural products for weed, pest, water resource, and plant disease management. It offers crop protection products for conventional and organic crop production, including herbicides for weed control, fungicides for plant disease control, nematicides for parasitic roundworm control, insecticides for insect and mite killers and plant growth regulators that growers use to increase crop yields, enhance plant health, manage pest resistance, and reduce chemical residues. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. is headquartered in Davis, California. “

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ MBII opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $291.01 million, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 56.55% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 15,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $25,453.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,261,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,402.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,615 shares of company stock valued at $73,726. 4.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 42,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 86.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 19,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.