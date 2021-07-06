Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

Several research analysts have issued reports on MARS shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Marston's alerts:

LON:MARS traded up GBX 0.35 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 94.65 ($1.24). The stock had a trading volume of 2,331,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,156. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 93.71. The company has a market cap of £625.03 million and a P/E ratio of -4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.28. Marston’s has a 52 week low of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.