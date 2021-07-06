Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Masimo by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Masimo by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Masimo by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo stock traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $255.32. 6,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.36. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $203.81 and a 12 month high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

MASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

