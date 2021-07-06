MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.45.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of MasTec stock traded down $3.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.64. 892,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,444. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MasTec has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.79.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MasTec will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $95,534,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $53,195,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,066,000 after buying an additional 607,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

