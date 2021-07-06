Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Stock Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAT. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mattel by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,397,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,295,000 after buying an additional 60,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth about $12,136,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Mattel by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 920,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,059,000 after buying an additional 23,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

MAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.47.

Mattel stock opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.04 million. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

