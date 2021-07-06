Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.98 Million Stock Position in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.29% of HeadHunter Group worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Ark Global Emerging Companies LP bought a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HHR stock opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $43.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.59.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is presently 68.12%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Renaissance Capital cut shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

