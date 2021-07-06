Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 286,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $33,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,213 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,452,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,564,000 after buying an additional 185,909 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,956,000 after buying an additional 505,094 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,884,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,626,000 after purchasing an additional 228,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,832,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $729,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,781,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $1,487,418.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,747,151.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,343 shares of company stock valued at $10,890,737 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABC opened at $116.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

ABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.