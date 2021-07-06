MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Bought by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,495,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 52,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,964 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

In other MDU Resources Group news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,206.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.07.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

MDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MDU Resources Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

