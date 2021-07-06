MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 912,200 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 770,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:MAX opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. MediaAlpha has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $70.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.29.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Steven Yi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $599,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,591,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,763 shares of company stock valued at $5,943,351.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth $507,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth $2,434,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth $2,607,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth $1,219,000. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

