Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.50. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$13.49, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Melcor Developments from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.38. The company has a market cap of C$446.33 million and a PE ratio of -6.47.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$43.27 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.4600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.31%.

Melcor Developments Company Profile (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.