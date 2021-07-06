Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) is Starboard Value LP’s 10th Largest Position

Starboard Value LP lessened its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,738,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 245,298 shares during the quarter. Merit Medical Systems makes up about 4.8% of Starboard Value LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Starboard Value LP owned approximately 0.07% of Merit Medical Systems worth $223,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 54.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.11. 3,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,012. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.09. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 914.70, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $248.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Joseph Wright sold 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $321,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,287.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,479.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,372.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.