Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Meritor’s buyout of AxleTech has enhanced its growth and is expected to result in various commercial and operational synergies. The company is on track to achieve M2022 goals that focus on new business opportunities and margin expansion. Meritor’s regular contract wins are boosting optimism. Its recent contracts with Lion Electric, Volta Trucks, Hexagon Purus and Autocar, for the supply of electric powertrain is expected to bolster revenues. However, the company is reeling under high debt, soaring research and development (R&D) and commodity costs.Elevated leverage of 66% also plays a spoilsport. On a further discouraging note, Meritor projects diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $2.25-$2.50, lower than $3.23 reported in fiscal 2020. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment. “

Get Meritor alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Meritor in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

MTOR stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,605. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Meritor has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.36.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Meritor will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the first quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 2,576.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritor (MTOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.