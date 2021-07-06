Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Purchased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $30,591.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,325.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $57,838.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,797.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,310 shares of company stock valued at $179,342 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRSN. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

