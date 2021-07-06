Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.23 Million

Equities analysts predict that Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) will announce sales of $8.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.45 million to $14.00 million. Mesoblast reported sales of $700,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,075.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full year sales of $40.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.92 million to $72.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $46.25 million, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $123.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mesoblast.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.18). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,774.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 million.

MESO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Mesoblast stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.52. 1,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,673. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 17.6% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 170,800.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

