Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-three have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.93.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

MU opened at $80.33 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.90. The company has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,235.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,892 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,161 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $859,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $947,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

