Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.350-$6.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.530-$1.690 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.82.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $170.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.99. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $108.63 and a one year high of $172.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.76%.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,039 shares of company stock worth $4,960,570. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.