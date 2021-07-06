Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.01. 404,516 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,540,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTP. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Midatech Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Midatech Pharma by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 171,537 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Midatech Pharma by 727.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 124,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Midatech Pharma by 392.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 73,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Midatech Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; and MTD211 and MTD219 for central nervous system and transplant anti-rejection indications.

