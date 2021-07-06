Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) Shares Down 3.8%

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2021

Shares of Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.01. 404,516 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,540,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTP. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Midatech Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Midatech Pharma by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 171,537 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Midatech Pharma by 727.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 124,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Midatech Pharma by 392.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 73,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Midatech Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Midatech Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTP)

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; and MTD211 and MTD219 for central nervous system and transplant anti-rejection indications.

