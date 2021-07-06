Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $31.91 million and $11,140.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for about $24.62 or 0.00071702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00047638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00134592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00166627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,317.96 or 0.99964833 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $328.88 or 0.00957984 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,296,248 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.