Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $210.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.04 and a 12-month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

