Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 22.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,423,000 after purchasing an additional 191,934 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 84,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 65,562 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 55,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $40,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $2,246,671.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 136,789 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,325 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,043. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $47.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

