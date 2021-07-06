Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $374,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of SPLV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.45. 28,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,107. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $49.72 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.00.

