Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $547,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,100.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $2.45 on Tuesday, reaching $406.16. The company had a trading volume of 749 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,821. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $276.14 and a 1-year high of $404.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $377.79.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

