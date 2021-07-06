Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Increases Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 219.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 85.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 52.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NYSE NGG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.28. The company had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,813. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.2812 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.32%.

NGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.