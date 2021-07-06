Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Trims Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 19.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 6.7% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 5.0% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.41. The stock had a trading volume of 828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,428. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $109.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

