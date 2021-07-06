MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 151,876 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,876 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $71,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after buying an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after buying an additional 1,167,083 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,936,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,939,000 after purchasing an additional 133,862 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,245 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,484,000 after purchasing an additional 150,603 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.36. The company had a trading volume of 26,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,597. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.96. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

