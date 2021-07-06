MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 26,134 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 593,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,134 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $60,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $103.78. 50,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,697. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $108.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.87.

