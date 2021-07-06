MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 312,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $113,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $396.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,982. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $285.41 and a twelve month high of $399.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $386.58.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

