MML Investors Services LLC Makes New $29.23 Million Investment in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 999,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 414.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 400,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 173,800 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.06. 13,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,087. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $30.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

