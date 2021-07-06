MML Investors Services LLC Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,737 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $36,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $3.56 on Tuesday, hitting $596.63. The company had a trading volume of 30,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,857. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.29 and a twelve month high of $594.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $522.50. The stock has a market cap of $284.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

