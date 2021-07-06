MML Investors Services LLC Sells 15,448 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,448 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $32,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% in the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.64. The company had a trading volume of 333,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,427,053. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.71.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

