Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Stake Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,121,903 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 345,226 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $26,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,018,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,018,000 after purchasing an additional 691,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the period.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $9.81.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 159.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.