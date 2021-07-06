Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,032,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372,145 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.48% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $52,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.04. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. Research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.