MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 6,604 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 6,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.48, for a total transaction of $2,288,153.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,565 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.51, for a total transaction of $612,713.15.

On Thursday, June 24th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,737 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.66, for a total transaction of $2,246,953.42.

On Friday, June 18th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.56, for a total transaction of $3,795,600.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,620 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total transaction of $914,799.20.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $3,267,300.00.

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $365.57. The stock had a trading volume of 815,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of -79.41 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $314.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.27 and a 52 week high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $315,895,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after buying an additional 554,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $195,138,000. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $178,536,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 585.0% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,335,000 after buying an additional 298,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MDB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.25.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.