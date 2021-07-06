MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech Sells 527 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $190,046.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 45,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,531,542.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 14th, Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.50, for a total value of $6,770,000.00.
- On Tuesday, June 8th, Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total value of $2,922,479.00.
MongoDB stock traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $365.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,860. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of -79.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $186.27 and a one year high of $428.96.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $629,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.25.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.