MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech Sells 527 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $190,046.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 45,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,531,542.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.50, for a total value of $6,770,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total value of $2,922,479.00.

MongoDB stock traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $365.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,860. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of -79.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $186.27 and a one year high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $629,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.25.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

