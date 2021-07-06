Morgan Stanley Raises The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $35.00

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SMPL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Simply Good Foods has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.57.

SMPL stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

