MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €97.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MOR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €101.44 ($119.35).

ETR MOR opened at €63.50 ($74.71) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.08. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 12-month high of €125.20 ($147.29). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €69.07.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

