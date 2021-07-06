Mothercare (LON:MTC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 15.15 ($0.20). Mothercare shares last traded at GBX 14.28 ($0.19), with a volume of 102,276 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mothercare in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.66. The firm has a market cap of £80.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company offers clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 791 stores, including 222 stores in Europe, 206 stores in the Middle East, and 363 stores in Asia under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 40 countries.

