MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Sets New 12-Month High at $544.37

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $544.37 and last traded at $542.65, with a volume of 170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $541.91.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $486.31. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of MSCI by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter worth $686,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in MSCI by 0.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in MSCI by 16.3% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

