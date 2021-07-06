Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$18.00 at TD Securities

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$14.75 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.00.

TSE MTL opened at C$13.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.04. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$7.43 and a 12-month high of C$13.95. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 18.20.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$310.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.48%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

