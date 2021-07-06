Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Murphy Oil in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

MUR has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $24.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.91. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -40.00%.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $30,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $91,167.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162 in the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,902,000 after acquiring an additional 769,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,200,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,165,000 after buying an additional 127,842 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,961,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,189,000 after buying an additional 300,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,870,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,693,000 after buying an additional 23,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,294,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,244,000 after buying an additional 26,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

