Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 354 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,812,000 after acquiring an additional 45,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIT stock opened at $91.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $107.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

In other news, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $698,764.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,421.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at $25,157,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,906 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AIT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

