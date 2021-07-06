Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth $181,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 109,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 5.2% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 140,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 188.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 12.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,213,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,414,000 after acquiring an additional 581,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

