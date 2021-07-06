Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 4,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 61.4% in the first quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $117.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.17. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 77.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.