Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 500 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 566.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter worth about $83,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GKOS. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,870,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $82.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.57 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.78. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.82 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

