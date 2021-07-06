Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $600,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,241,000 after purchasing an additional 41,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 120,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 28,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

AEIS opened at $109.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.78. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEIS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.43.

In related news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

