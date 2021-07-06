Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

